UPDATE: Fire forces residents to evacuate West Rapid City neighborhood, Nemo Road closed

A fire is burning in western Rapid City on Monday. Around 9:15 a.m. on March 29, crews...
A fire is burning in western Rapid City on Monday. Around 9:15 a.m. on March 29, crews responded to a fire in the Westboro Trails area and near Highland Loop. Smoke is visible(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - UPDATE 11 a.m. March 29

Crews reported that the fire is actively burning between two homes in the Westberry Trails area. The fire is four miles west of Rapid City on Schroeder Road.

The Rapid City Fire Department said that the Pinedale Heights and West Camp Rapid could possibly be next to evacuate.

The fire is spreading, so RCFD wants residents to be ready to evacuate.

Travel on Nemo Road is closed as crews battle the blaze.

Posted by Jay Cooley on Monday, March 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Black Hills Fox News will keep you updated.

A fire is burning in western Rapid City.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, March 29, crews responded to a fire in the Westberry Trails area near Highland Loop. Smoke is visible in Rapid City,

As of 10 a.m. one crew has responded and more fire crews are on the way. Black Hills Fox News has heard people are being asked to evacuate.

Strong west to northwest winds with sustained winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour and gusts to 65 miles per hour expected in Rapid City on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Fire danger in Rapid City is extreme Monday, according to the Rapid City Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Black Hills Fox News will keep you updated.

