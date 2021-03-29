Advertisement

Executive orders on transgender women in sports issued by Noem

South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers...
South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers Tuesday during her State of the State address opening the 2021 session of the Legislature.(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem has signed two executive orders Monday.

A bill banning transgender women from competing in sports programs in South Dakota died after a House vote fell short of the two-thirds majority required to override the veto it received after Noem sent it back to the legislature.

“Only girls should play girls’ sports. Given the legislature’s failure to accept my proposed revisions to HB 1217, I am immediately signing two executive orders to address this issue: one to protect fairness in K-12 athletics, and another to do so in college athletics.”

Noem also says she will work with legislative leaders to schedule a special legislative session for late-May early-June to discuss the issue. The legislative session would also discuss other outstanding legislative issues including medical marijuana.

“Additionally, I will be working with legislative leaders to schedule a special legislative session in late May or early June. The special session will address this important issue, as well as others. The implementation of medicinal marijuana will require consideration of additional legislation. And the latest congressional spending bill may require legislative action once we fully understand its impact on our state budget.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
UPDATE: Nemo Road open to through traffic, checkpoints established
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
Rollover accident near Hermosa leaves one dead
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday

Latest News

The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Between 400 to 500 homes evacuated as Schroeder Fire burns in West Rapid City
Rapid City shooting leaves man with serious injuries
The wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road has continued to rapidly develop and more...
Wildfire and winds cause power outages in Black Hills
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday