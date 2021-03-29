Advertisement

Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday

Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT
KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews are responding to multiple fires near Keystone on Monday.

There could be at least two, according to witnesses. Iron Mountain Road is closed to traffic as crews battle the fire.

Posted by Sarah Digmann on Monday, March 29, 2021

At around 10 a.m. on March 29, crews responded to a fire is burning near the Keystone Y, off of Highway 16.

The Keystone Fire Department is responding. Additional crews have been called. Smoke can be seen from Mount Rushmore.

Fire Danger in the Black Hills is extreme on Monday. Wind gusts are over 55 mph are likely with some gusts to 70 mph in northwest South Dakota. The Black Hills National Forest has a red flag warning in effect.

This is a developing story. Black Hills Fox News will keep you updated.

