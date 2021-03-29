Advertisement

Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police shows the January 2020 officers' interaction with a 5-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school in Silver Spring, Md. The video released Friday, March 26, 2021, shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his.(Source: Montgomery County Department of Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - A police department in Maryland has released body camera video that captured two of its officers berating a 5-year-old boy who had walked away from his elementary school, calling him a “little beast” and threatening him with a beating.

The video released Friday by the Montgomery County Police Department shows one of the officers repeatedly screaming at the crying child, with her face inches from his.

“Oh, my God, I’d beat him so bad,” the officer said in the child’s presence before telling him, “You do not embarrass me like this at school.”

The boy’s mother has filed a lawsuit over the January 2020 interaction.

The Washington Post reports that the police department and the county’s public school system declined to address the incident in detail, citing the mother’s pending lawsuit. But the school system issued a statement that describes the video as “extremely difficult” to watch.

“There is no excuse for adults to ever speak to or threaten a child in this way,” the school system said. “As parents and grandparents, we know that when families send their children to school, they expect that the staff will care for them, keep them safe and use appropriate intervention processes when needed.”

A police department spokeswoman told the newspaper that the two officers in the video remain employed by the department after an internal investigation.

“A thorough investigation was conducted of the entire event,” the department said in a statement.

The officers found the boy about one block from East Silver Spring Elementary School and drove him back to the school, where they were met by a school administrator. The video shows an officer forcing the crying child onto a chair in the principal’s office.

“Shut that noise up now!” the other officer shouted near the boy’s face. “I hope your momma let me beat you.”

One of the officers pulled out his handcuffs and closed one of loops around the child’s right wrist.

“You know what these are for?” he asked the boy. “These people that don’t want to listen and don’t know how to act.”

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando said the video “made me sick.”

“We all saw a little boy be mocked, degraded, put in the seat of a police car, screamed at from the top of an adult police officer’s lungs, inches from his face. This is violence,” Jawando said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
Rollover accident near Hermosa leaves one dead
Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) tweeted out his plan after introducing a bill that would...
Introduced bill creates process for Minnesota counties to join South Dakota
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Cocaine and firearm sentence handed down to Rapid City man
Lynn's Dakotamart in Lead, S.D. selling a twist on the lunch classic.
Adult Lunchable: beers, potato, and ribeye

Latest News

Rapid City To Go was created at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by Elevate Rapid City.
Rapid City To Go was created at the start of pandemic by Elevate Rapid City
This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville,...
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana
Ice skating is a popular past time in Rapid City.
Foster kids hit the ice thanks to one organization