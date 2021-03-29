Advertisement

Bidens pay tribute at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid tribute Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark the 48th anniversary of the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from the war zone.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which commemorates the date in 1973 when the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam was disestablished.

The Bidens made an unannounced trip and walked alongside one of the memorial’s famed long black granite walls, polished to a high finish and etched with the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the war.

The couple laid a bouquet of flowers and stood in silence. The president then traced the name of Dennis F. Shine, according to the White House.

It was not immediately clear why the president chose Shine, a 21-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of evacuation areas from Schroeder Road fire
UPDATE: More than 400 homes evacuated due to Schroeder Fire in West Rapid City
Fire burning near Keystone on March 29
Crews respond to 2 fires near Keystone on Monday
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway...
Rollover accident near Hermosa leaves one dead
Noem's on her way to Rapid City to oversee the response efforts.
Noem to oversee fire response in Rapid City Monday

Latest News

Iron Mountain Road closed
Roads continue to close throughout the Black Hills
A statement of facts document presented to the United States District Court in the case against...
Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested
Community members watch smoke drift into their city.
Smoke engulfs Canyon Lake Park
10:44 AM immediately evacuate Westberry Trails Subdivision. 1:11 PM immediately evacuate...
Alerts to evacuate homes due to Schroeder Fire have some fearful
Vaccine
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults