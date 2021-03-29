Alerts to evacuate homes due to Schroeder Fire have some fearful

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 10:44 AM immediately evacuate Westberry Trails Subdivision.

1:11 PM immediately evacuate Pinedale Heights, Nameless Cave, and Cleghorn Canyon Road.

1:45 PM immediately evacuate Cavern Road, Dark Canyon Road, and Magic Canyon Road.

With each alert, more and more people quickly packing up their lives and leaving.

“I’m scared,” said Karen Thorson, an evacuee. “I’m nervous but the animals, we’ve been starting to evacuate when it started on Schroeder road. My daughter lives down below the hill and she sent pictures and she said it looks like it’s coming your way so we started calling people.”

A brother and sister prepared to leave their home, taking a minute to chat with our reporter, just as the official call to evacuate Pinedale Heights came through.

“When I was coming home, our neighbor’s, right over there, she told us that the fire marshal told them to pack up but not to leave yet so I came home and told my sister that we were going to get packing and we got the essentials; pillows, clothes and homework things,” said Jacob Herbert.

“I wasn’t like sure what was happening, I didn’t know that there was a fire but,” said Hannah Herbet.

“Was it kind of scary?” asked Miranda O’Bryan. “How did it feel?”

“I was scared when I knew that the fire was going to happen,” said Hannah. “And that it was spreading.”

Hannah said she was nervous to leave her important things behind, a sentiment a Thorson reiterated.

“And now we’re getting all the rest of our stuff, things that can’t be replaced like my grandma’s quilts, things like that,” said Thorson. “So, we’re ready to evacuate, I see the police are here so we’re going to be heading out.”

Police made their way through the Pinedale area, marking off homes that had been informed to evacuate.

And Thorson said it’d be crazy not to be nervous.

“We have water going but we have no pressure and once they shut off the electricity, I know they will, everything goes dark here because we’re on wells. So, we won’t have any water here. I don’t know what the fire trucks will have to bring, there’s one at the corner but that’s all there is. We’re mainly well people up here. Pray,” said Thorson. “That’s what we need.”

