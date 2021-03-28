Very high fire danger expected Sunday and Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Plenty of sunshine is on tap as we finish up the weekend. Sunday’s high temperatures will vary from the 60s to the 70s. Winds will gust up to 40 mph at times as well. The warm air, stronger winds and low relative humidity will all combine to create critical fire weather conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. Be extremely cautious handling hot items. We should also prepare to get used to extreme fire conditions as we go into the summer months, given the precipitation outlook and ongoing drought.

High winds will move into the area Sunday night and continue through Monday night. Gusts of 50-60 mph or higher are expected for western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Wind damage is possible and driving will be extremely difficult.

A powerful cold front sweeps through the area midday Monday and will usher in some much cooler air. Highs will struggle to reach 50° in northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming, along with the northern hills. A few snow showers are possible in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills on Monday, with little to no accumulation expected. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60° for areas along and south of I-90. The cold front will drop temperatures into the teens and 20s by Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday will struggle to reach 40 for many, and with wind gusts of 45 mph or higher, that will make temperatures feel more like the 20s for much of Tuesday.

The warm air does not stay away for too long. Highs are back to near normal on Wednesday with temperatures flirting with 70° on Thursday. We will be in the 70s Friday and into next weekend. With the warmer air Thursday through the weekend, I would assume fire danger is going to be the main topic. Not much precipitation is in the forecast after Monday.

