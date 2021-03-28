Foster kids hit the ice thanks to one organization

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light of My Ranch, a non-profit organization helping foster kids and foster families, held a get-together today at the Roosevelt Ice Arena in Rapid City where foster kids got the chance to ice skate for free.

The event was open for any foster kid and they had an ice skating instructor there to help the kids that needed a little support.

Executive Director for the organization Jordan Combs says just last week they took the kids ice fishing letting them experience new adventures with ice skating being one of them for some of the kids.

”Even today there’s kids that have mentioned like they have never ice skated before and so it’s just an experience we want to give them, these kind of things they remember for the rest of their lives,” says Combs.

Light of My Ranch has been around for a year now with the goal of building a ranch for foster families and you can find a link to their website here.

