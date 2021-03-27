Winds picking up over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds are expected on Saturday with an isolated rain or snow shower possible. Best chance will be in the northern Black Hills. Highs will be in the 40s for the higher elevations and in the 50s for the plains. It’ll be breezy with gusts up to 40 mph possible to begin the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for the entire area! Expect more wind as gusts could reach 45 mph at times.

Monday will still be warm, where temperatures are in the 60s for many. A cold front will be approaching the area so clouds increase through the afternoon. Winds will gust up to 50 mph or higher on Monday, which would warrant an Advisory at some point this weekend, if not more. The warm air, sunshine, low relative humidity, strong winds and dry fuels will combine to make for critical fire weather conditions Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in place from noon Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. This will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning at some point Saturday. Last time we had a Red Flag Warning, there were a couple wildfires in the area, so lets be a little more responsible and have zero.

The cold front mentioned above will be dry, so not much precipitation will be associated with it. Best chance for a light rain or snow shower will be Wyoming, Montana and parts of the hills. Temperatures will drop drastically from the 60s Monday, to barely reaching 40° on Tuesday. Winds will still be gusting to about 40 mph on Tuesday, but will weaken a bit toward the end of the week. Warm air does not stay away for long as Wednesday will be back in the 50s, Thursday in the 60s and Friday in the 70s. Saturday will be in the 70s, too. We could flirt with 80° to begin next weekend, but it’s too early to be certain of that. We will keep an eye on the forecast and keep you updated. With the warm air at the end of next week, it is likely fire danger will be a big time threat once again.

