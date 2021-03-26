Advertisement

Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’

On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in...
On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in deaths, injuries, arrests and vandalism.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:30 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential race.

Trump complained to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters, while “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters.

Trump did acknowledge that those who stormed the Capitol “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

But he added: “Some of them went in and they’re, they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in and then they walked in and they walked out.”

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.

The Jan. 6 riot followed a fiery Trump rally outside the White House, in which he urged a mob of his supporters to “fight like hell” for him at the Capitol. A week later, the House impeached Trump for the second time, but the Senate eventually acquitted him on the charge of inciting the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Person of interest named in Rapid City homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
Lumber prices up 400% from last March

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall
Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100