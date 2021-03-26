Some Light Rain or Snow Today; Dry and Warmer this Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A disorganized upper level low will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the area today. There have been some slick roads reported in Wyoming, and we could see a few slick roads in the higher Black Hills and southwest South Dakota this evening before the precipitation tapers off.

The weekend will feature dry weather. It will be breezy on Saturday, and westerly downslope winds will bring much warmer temperatures Sunday with highs near 70 in spots.

Monday will be warm with highs near 70, then a strong cold front will bring high winds and colder temperatures Monday night and Tuesday.

