Rural broadband gets $75 million in funding

By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill into law to fund high-speed broadband for rural South Dakotans.

Senate Bill 34, provides $75 million in funding for rural access to high-speed broadband.

“South Dakota is open for business,” said Noem. “We’re finishing our efforts to connect the entire state to high-speed broadband. Folks in South Dakota shouldn’t have to choose between their career and the way of life in their hometown. With this funding, they won’t have to make such a choice.”

The $75 million in funding will leverage $25 million in CARES Act funding, as well as other federal and private funding, to finish connecting the state to broadband.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

