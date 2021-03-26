Advertisement

Rollover accident near Hermosa leaves one dead

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway 40 a few miles east of Hermosa.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 40 near Hermosa.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one vehicle flipped over on Highway 40 a few miles east of Hermosa.

The Custer County Sherriff, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and local fire crews were all on the scene, as well as a medical chopper.

Police haven’t released the name of the person who died. The investigation is still ongoing.

