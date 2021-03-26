Advertisement

Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee put on by Journey Museum

Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Journey Museum presented “Reflections on the Massacre at Wounded Knee” -- a play about three women, three cultures, and three stories.

The play was written and presented by the Dakota Daughters, comprised of Geraldine Goes-In-Center, Joyce Jefferson, and Lillian Witt.

The play portrays the hopes, fears, beliefs, and values of their Lakota, Afro-American, and Euro-American foremothers -- and culminates with the December 29, 1890, Wounded Knee massacre of Native Americans at the hands of US Army soldiers.

Afterward’s, the performers held a discussion with viewers on the play’s historical context and themes. One actor said these types of discussions are vital for the community.

”Very necessary to have these discussions and to tell the history of South Dakota no matter how bad it was,” Joyce Jefferson, says

Jefferson continued, saying she hopes art like this can change at least one or two attitudes.

The live stream of the play was completely full, If you did not get a chance to stream it live, the play will be available to watch at a later date.

