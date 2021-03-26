New development hopes to save time for the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A one-stop shop South Dakota State complex featuring offices from seven different state departments: the Department of Social Services, the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Revenue and SD Lottery, Bureau of Information Technology, and the Bureau of Administration.

“We have several state departments on this project that will be housed in this building and hopefully that will create some efficiency for the state employees and for the taxpayers, that way it will be a one-stop shop and will save time for our community,” says President of Dream Design International Hani Shafai.

The 100 thousand square foot facility will be located right behind Lowe’s off of Mall Drive, with connecting walkways to the mall and the Department of Labor and Regulation.

“This particular is going to consolidate a lot of the state services that are scattered about and will make it far more convenient and far more accessible for people to come here and get the services they need,” says Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

And with Rapid City growing, Allender says this is an answer to the expanding community.

“We are growing as a community and when that happens there needs to be more services and support for our citizens,” says Allender.

The project is looking to be completed by June first of 2022.

