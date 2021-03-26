Advertisement

Governor Kristi Noem proposes three changes to Initiated Measure 26

Legalized medical marijuana is set to become South Dakota law on July 1st.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier Friday, Governor Kristi Noem proposed three new changes to the voter-approved Initiated Measure 26, which would legalize medical marijuana.

Noem is looking to set a maximum limit of three marijuana plants in a user’s home when it comes to personal medicinal use. Her proposal would also prohibit medical marijuana use for people under the age of 21 and clarify the Department of Health’s “seed to sale” rulemaking authority.

On a more local level, Rapid City officials are in a discussion phase with other municipalities, as well as the county, and their own legal and planning departments about how they are getting ready for medical marijuana to become legal.

City communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says they are waiting on more guidelines from the state as they come along.

“We know that there are probably individuals, groups, businesses ready to jump in with an application and so when the covers come off if you will we want to be ready,” says Shoemaker.

Shoemaker says the city has seen a small level of inquiry from businesses wanting to dispense marijuana.

