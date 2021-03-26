Advertisement

Fire Hazard keeps restrictions in place until further notice

(Nick Nelson)
By Jill Sears
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Bureau of Reclamation and South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP) are reminding the public that due to limited winter moisture, fire restrictions for Belle Fourche Reservoir, including Rocky Point State Recreation Area, remain in place until further notice.

“Restrictions are necessary due to the continued dry weather conditions and the fire restrictions enacted by Butte County,” said Reclamation’s Dakotas Area Office Manager Joe Hall.

The following restrictions apply to Belle Fourche Reservoir, Rocky Point State Recreation Area and all surrounding lands managed by Reclamation and the SDGFP:

  • No campfires are allowed
  • Cooking is allowed only in elevated grills or stoves using propane gas
  • Vehicle access is allowed only on established graveled roads or roads clear of vegetation

To report a fire on the Reservoir lands, call 911. To report a violation of these restrictions, contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 605-892-2737.

Reclamation and the SDGFP will continue to monitor moisture and spring green-up to determine the ground moisture conditions and the wildfire hazard.

For more information regarding these restrictions or other issues pertaining to Belle Fourche Reservoir, call Jay Leasure, Rapid City Office, Bureau of Reclamation, 605-519-5504. For questions related to Rocky Point Recreation Area, contact Brad Nelson, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks at 605-641-0023.

