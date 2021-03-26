Advertisement

Edgemont shook by small earthquake Friday morning

By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EDGEMONT, S.D. (KEVN) - A small earthquake slightly shook homes in Edgemont on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.4 magnitude earthquake about 11 miles east-northeast of Edgemont, South Dakota at 8:52 a.m. MT Friday. No other details were immediately available, according to the geological survey.

Edgemont is a community of more than 700 people in southwest South Dakota. It’s about 25 northwest of Hot Springs.

In the past six months, South Dakota has seen two other earthquakes. Both were less than 3.5 on the Ritcher Scale.

The largest earthquake recorded in South Dakota was a magnitude 4.5 quake south of Huron in 1911.

