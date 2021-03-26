Advertisement

Cave Collective hosts first fundraising concert

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The music and arts scene are making a comeback across the nation as vaccination efforts and slowing case numbers.

Cave Collective will be hosting the first fundraising concert. Many bands will play and tickets are selling out fast.

For tickets and information https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cave-fest-x-a-cave-collective-benefit-festival-tickets-145115094153

https://thecavecollective.org/cavefestx

