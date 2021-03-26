Bridge, ramps, roads along I-90 near Piedmont to see upgrades

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KEVN) - A bridge crossing I-90 at Exit 46 near Piedmont, parts of the highway itself, and the surrounding roads and ramps are slated for massive, though standard, renovations.

These renovations could start in 2024.

Department of Transportation Engineer Mike Carlson, said the bridge is undersized and has a history of accidents.

It is also not perpendicular to the road below, the service roads are close to the on and off ramps, and there is often congestion in the area.

Carlson said a new bridge will be built, slightly east of the existing bridge, which will actually be beneficial to traffic during the construction process.

“We can keep the existing structure in place while we’re building the new one,” said Carlson. “That’s always a problem for us-- when you build a new bridge, if you try to build it in the same footprint, where do you put traffic? We can never close a road off.”

While Carlson said they are still working on the building plans, the project is estimated to cost $33.7 million.

He added the planning must factor in the Rally.

Though the Rally falls during prime construction season, most work is paused for a few weeks.

