Advertisement

Bridge, ramps, roads along I-90 near Piedmont to see upgrades

Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)(Seth Perlman | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KEVN) - A bridge crossing I-90 at Exit 46 near Piedmont, parts of the highway itself, and the surrounding roads and ramps are slated for massive, though standard, renovations.

These renovations could start in 2024.

Department of Transportation Engineer Mike Carlson, said the bridge is undersized and has a history of accidents.

It is also not perpendicular to the road below, the service roads are close to the on and off ramps, and there is often congestion in the area.

Carlson said a new bridge will be built, slightly east of the existing bridge, which will actually be beneficial to traffic during the construction process.

“We can keep the existing structure in place while we’re building the new one,” said Carlson. “That’s always a problem for us-- when you build a new bridge, if you try to build it in the same footprint, where do you put traffic? We can never close a road off.”

While Carlson said they are still working on the building plans, the project is estimated to cost $33.7 million.

He added the planning must factor in the Rally.

Though the Rally falls during prime construction season, most work is paused for a few weeks.

KEVN

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Person of interest named in Rapid City homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
Lumber prices up 400% from last March

Latest News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament
Brackets picked by artificial intelligence also busted, but see reboot for Sweet 16
Rapid City man sentenced for drug trafficking
Fire department drills.
Rapid City Fire Department is fired up for elevator training
Governor Kristi Noem is receiving national attention for her decision to backtrack on H.B....
Conservatives criticize Noem for flip-flopping on transgender sports bill