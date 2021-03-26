Advertisement

Adult Lunchable: beers, potato, and ribeye

Lynn's Dakotamart in Lead, S.D. selling a twist on the lunch classic.
Lynn's Dakotamart in Lead, S.D. selling a twist on the lunch classic.(Anderley Penwell)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - A Lead grocery story has put their own twist on a lunch staple of the 1990′s. Lynn’s Dakotamart is selling “Adult Lunchables.”

For $19.99, you can get a ribeye, potato, and two beers, all individually pre-packaged for the customer.

Right now, it is Busch Light or Bud Lights, but the meat manager said they will be expanding with Whiteclaws and Bud Light Seltzers, and other cuts of meat.

Zachariah Pearson, a meatcutter at Lynn’s Dakotamart, said he saw the idea on the internet, and brought it to his boss, Clark Buntz, who found the concept equally funny. The pair ran with the idea.

They said everybody gets a kick out of it.

“It’s been very overwhelming,” said Buntz. “Everybody taking pictures.”

“It’s hilarious, and we just thought it was something fun to do,” said Pearson.

Buntz and Pearson said they are also considering adding salads or corn, and they plan on continuing this funny lunch option.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare triple-calf birth happens at a local ranch
Rapid City man sentenced for drug trafficking
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
The coronavirus
State reports more than 10 COVID-19 variants in South Dakota
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention

Latest News

Fire Hazard keeps restrictions in place until further notice
South Dakota spends 20 cents per capita on gambling treatment services, a little more than half...
Deadwood preparing for sports betting
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic hosted this Saturday by VA Black Hills Health Care
KEVN
Friday COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota