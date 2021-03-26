Adult Lunchable: beers, potato, and ribeye

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - A Lead grocery story has put their own twist on a lunch staple of the 1990′s. Lynn’s Dakotamart is selling “Adult Lunchables.”

For $19.99, you can get a ribeye, potato, and two beers, all individually pre-packaged for the customer.

Right now, it is Busch Light or Bud Lights, but the meat manager said they will be expanding with Whiteclaws and Bud Light Seltzers, and other cuts of meat.

Zachariah Pearson, a meatcutter at Lynn’s Dakotamart, said he saw the idea on the internet, and brought it to his boss, Clark Buntz, who found the concept equally funny. The pair ran with the idea.

They said everybody gets a kick out of it.

“It’s been very overwhelming,” said Buntz. “Everybody taking pictures.”

“It’s hilarious, and we just thought it was something fun to do,” said Pearson.

Buntz and Pearson said they are also considering adding salads or corn, and they plan on continuing this funny lunch option.

