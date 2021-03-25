Advertisement

State reports more than 10 COVID-19 variants in South Dakota

The coronavirus
The coronavirus(Terri Russell)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At least 14 additional COVID-19 variants have been detected in South Dakota, according to the department of health.

Two weeks ago, the state reported that the first variant, the U.K. variant or the B.1.1.7 variant, was detected in the state. Since, the state has found 13 more, including one case of the South African variant, B.1.351, and five cases of the California variant, B.1.429.

One U.K. variant was found in Pennington County, the state said. Other counties that detected the same variant were Brookings, Lyman, Minnehaha counties.

The South African variant was found in Brookings County and the California variant was found in Roberts County.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said South Dakota has been on top of tracking and preparing for these variants. The available COVID-19 vaccines have shown some reduced effectiveness against these variants, but are safe and offer good protection.

“Continuing mitigation practices, like washing hands, social distancing, and staying home when you are sick, help slow transmission rates,” Clayton said. “Getting tested as soon as COVID-19 symptoms are detected is key.”

On Monday, vaccination priority group 1E was opened statewide, covering approximately 227,000 South Dakotans.

South Dakotans can get more information on local opportunities to be vaccinated by clicking HERE.

