Advertisement

SD confirms 263 new COVID-19 including 3 new deaths on Thursday

KEVN
KEVN(kevn)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials reported three new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Thursday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,927.

Two of the new deaths were in people 80 or older and one was 70-79. One was female and two were males.

The Department of Health reported 263 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 116,639.

Pennington County reported eight, Fall River reported three, Meade County reported 2 and Oglala Lakota, Dewey and Ziebach counties reported one new case each.

Active cases increased by 152 to 2,502.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 74. This number has hovered around 70 in recent weeks.

Over 39% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 24% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

On Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Person of interest named in Rapid City homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young...
Wyoming election changes pushed by Donald Trump Jr. fail
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
Rapid City Regional Airport recieves $1.9M to restore flights, establish new routes
A rare birth at a local ranch