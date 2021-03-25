Advertisement

Rounds’ response to Biden’s proposed assault weapon ban gets national attention

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) (KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is grabbing national attention with a tweet on Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden called for a national ban on assault weapons and advocated for background-check reforms and changes to magazine capacity changes.

In response, Rounds (R-SD) posted a picture of his bronze Governor statue in Pierre that’s holding a shotgun. With the image, he tweeted: “Hey Joe Biden come and take it. Careful she bites too.”

As of Thursday, the post has a few hundred likes. Many commentators are questioning whether his tweet sounds like a threat to the president.

Black Hills Fox News reached out to Rounds’ office for comment.

