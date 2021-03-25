Rapid City man sentenced for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City Man has been Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in connection to a meth trafficking conviction to which he pled guilty in July, 2020.

Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that Jacob Lee Walton, age 33, was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 7, 2020, and convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. He was sentenced on March 22, 2021, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier, to 200 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release and a special assessment fee to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

The conviction stemmed from an ongoing undercover investigation beginning on an unknown date and continuing until December, 2019. During this time, Walton, along with others, reached an agreement to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash prosecuted the case.

Walton was immediately remanded into custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

