Rapid City Fire Department is fired up for elevator training

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With technology changing rapidly here in... Rapid City, it’s necessary for the local Firefighters to brush up on different emergency scenarios.

The team is training for elevator protocol. For some, this was just getting a refresher. However, others were learning for the first time.

You never know when the call is going to come in, and the team needs to be sharp and on the same page.

“There’s a lot of times where you don’t get to eat lunch, you don’t get to eat supper, you don’t get to sleep that night,” says Fire Captain Mike Bartling. “So, you have to be able to work hard and persevere through some tough times.”

The team spends a lot of time together, and it shows during the training.

Most of the work is intuitive after years of practice.

You could hear a pen drop while the crew is dialed in.

“Good communication with anything is always great and helps things go smooth,” says Firefighter Levi Denton. “Being with the guys over and over again, we don’t have to speak a whole lot. A lot of our communication is just knowing.”

After the scenario is successfully handled, the chemistry radiates from the group.

Where does the energy come from and what keeps their inner fire unextinguished?

“This is the only place that you get to work with the people that you get to work with,” says the Fire Captain. “They’re amazing, and it’s a privilege to take care of the citizens of Rapid City.”

If you’re stuck in an elevator in the next coming weeks, no worries, because the firefighters have your back.

