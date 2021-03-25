Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department is fired up for elevator training

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With technology changing rapidly here in... Rapid City, it’s necessary for the local Firefighters to brush up on different emergency scenarios.

The team is training for elevator protocol. For some, this was just getting a refresher. However, others were learning for the first time.

You never know when the call is going to come in, and the team needs to be sharp and on the same page.

“There’s a lot of times where you don’t get to eat lunch, you don’t get to eat supper, you don’t get to sleep that night,” says Fire Captain Mike Bartling. “So, you have to be able to work hard and persevere through some tough times.”

The team spends a lot of time together, and it shows during the training.

Most of the work is intuitive after years of practice.

You could hear a pen drop while the crew is dialed in.

“Good communication with anything is always great and helps things go smooth,” says Firefighter Levi Denton. “Being with the guys over and over again, we don’t have to speak a whole lot. A lot of our communication is just knowing.”

After the scenario is successfully handled, the chemistry radiates from the group.

Where does the energy come from and what keeps their inner fire unextinguished?

“This is the only place that you get to work with the people that you get to work with,” says the Fire Captain. “They’re amazing, and it’s a privilege to take care of the citizens of Rapid City.”

If you’re stuck in an elevator in the next coming weeks, no worries, because the firefighters have your back.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Person of interest named in Rapid City homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
Lumber prices up 400% from last March

Latest News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament
Brackets picked by artificial intelligence also busted, but see reboot for Sweet 16
Road construction ahead. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Bridge, ramps, roads along I-90 near Piedmont to see upgrades
Rapid City man sentenced for drug trafficking
Governor Kristi Noem is receiving national attention for her decision to backtrack on H.B....
Conservatives criticize Noem for flip-flopping on transgender sports bill