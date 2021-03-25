Rain and snow showers to end the week, then much warmer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly cloudy tonight and many should stay dry. There is a slight chance for some rain and snow showers to develop for parts of the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Low temperatures will range from the 20s to 30s.

Skies remain mostly cloudy for Friday. Rain and snow showers will be more likely during the daytime. Best chance to see precipitation, likely as just rain, for Rapid City will be in the middle to late afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 40s for many, with a few 50s out toward the Badlands. It’ll be a little breezy as some wind gusts could approach 30 mph. Scattered clouds will be likely to begin the weekend with a low chance of a rain or snow shower. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s with wind gusts up to 40 mph at times.

The weather changes drastically for Sunday. We have sunshine back, along with highs in the 60s to 70s! The wind will not be too bad as we wrap up the weekend, either. Expect the 70s to stick around for Monday, but the wind will be back and strong with gusts of 40 mph or higher at times. Plenty of sunshine is expected Monday, but clouds will move in through the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Moisture will be pretty minimal with this front as it passes through, but it will bring in cooler air and keep the wind around for a day. Tuesday will have highs in the 40s with gusts of 30 mph or higher at times.

Temperatures will work their way back to the 60s and 70s by the end of next week and next weekend. While it will be nice to have the warm weather around, the latest drought monitor has kept is in the severe drought category and fire danger will be very high to extreme on the warm days. We need moisture, but unfortunately it does not look promising for much of April. Hopefully that’s not the case.

