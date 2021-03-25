Advertisement

Noem signs bill prohibiting state seizure of guns, ammunition

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem(South Dakota Government)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill that would prohibit state and local governments from seizing guns and ammunition.

Senate Bill 100 says that no state agency, local government or appointed official has the authority to stop or regulate the lawful sale or use of firearms, ammo, or personal weapons.

It also says concealed carry permits cannot be suspended or revoked unless authorized by the state’s concealed carry laws.

