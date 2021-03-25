Advertisement

High Clouds Today; A Shower or Two Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see increasing high cloudiness today but temperatures will be milder with highs int he 50s this afternoon. Winds will be rather light.

An upper level trough will move through Friday. Winds will pick up out of the northwest and we will see a few showers, with snow showers mixed in over the higher Black Hills and parts of northeast Wyoming. Only light amounts of precipitation are expected.

The weekend will feature much warmer temperatures as a strong upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the area. We’ll see 60s by Sunday, with even a few 70s by Monday, but temperatures drop back to normal by the middle of next week.

