Advertisement

Officials: At least 5 people killed after tornado in Calhoun County, Ala.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County coroner confirms at least five people are dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner three family members were killed in the same house, A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road.

Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.

A picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.

Ohatchee storm damage
Ohatchee storm damage(Kay Adams via WBRC)

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”

No additional details concerning the deaths are are available at this time.

Meanwhile, Helena police say the city has received major damage as a result of a possible tornado.

All phone lines to Helena Police Department are down.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Person of interest named in Rapid City homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
Lumber prices up 400% from last March

Latest News

Texas officials on Thursday, March, 25, 2021 raised the death toll from February's winter storm...
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
This combination of 2018-2020 photos shows, from left, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Google CEO...
Lawmakers press Big Tech CEOs on speech responsibility
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway
A tornado swirls through a neighborhood south of Birmingham, Alabama.
Alabama tornado strikes south of Birmingham