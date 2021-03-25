Advertisement

Emcee for Open Stage in Hill City prepares for final performance of the year

Guest Performers - Gordy Pratt & Dalyce Sellers
By Blake Joseph
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Open Stage, Hill City Arts Council’s winter music showcase, ushers in each new year with shows in January, February, and March. In addition to livening up the local scene in the dark of winter, Open Stage gives new talent and seasoned acts alike a supportive place to hone their craft. It also helps local promoters find and hire performers for summer shows and festivals. Local and regional singer/songwriters and poets are regulars, but storytellers, dancers, jugglers, and joke tellers are welcome too.

Paul Larson as the Emcee couldn’t be more elated.

Larson said “It’s a great opportunity for younger artist to get some stage time and work on their music”

The last performance of the year for Open Stage will be March 27th at 5:30 pm.

Click here for more information.

