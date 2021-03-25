Advertisement

Community members in Sturgis hope to add a waterpark near the fairgrounds

Sturgis waterpark
Sturgis waterpark(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:28 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of local citizens is hoping to bring a new outdoor waterpark to Sturgis, near the fairgrounds.

The Sturgis Aquatics Committee showed off their plans this evening -- to build a man-made lake that would hold an inflatable obstacle course, as well as a mini-golf course.

They hope to receive funding from fundraising, a TIF for new developments, and a land sale amongst other projects.

Families in Sturgis are hoping to have their own waterpark -- instead of having to make a drive on the interstate for some family fun.

“We’re tired of driving to Rapid and Spearfish we want to have something new and unique and special to a community. I think it is really anticipated that something like this comes to a community, definitely,” Richelle Bruch and Allison Creed, say

Another meeting will be held on April 7 with hopes to bring the idea before the city council.

