Advertisement

Bill repealing old laws against Native Americans passes in committee

South Dakota United States Senator Mike Rounds sat down with Dakota News Now to discuss the...
South Dakota United States Senator Mike Rounds sat down with Dakota News Now to discuss the transfer of power from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration.(Dakota News Now)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEVN) - The U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee unanimously passed a bill that would repeal old discriminatory laws against Native Americans on Wednesday.

The Repealing Existing Substandard Provisions Encouraging Conciliation with Tribes (RESPECT) Act repeals 11 outdated laws like allowing for the forced removal of Native American children from their homes to be sent to boarding schools and laws subjecting Native Americans to forced labor.

Sen. Rounds sponsored with original cosponsor Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), both members of the U.S. Senate Indian Affairs Committee.

“It’s long past time to remove federal laws that are discriminatory to Native Americans from our books,” Rounds said. “While these laws are no longer enforced, they are a reminder of a painful part of our nation’s past. I thank my colleagues on the Committee on Indian Affairs for their overwhelming support of this legislation. I look forward to working across the aisle to get this bill onto the Senate floor.”

The bill was first introduced during the 114th Congress and passed out of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee. It was reintroduced during the 115th and 116th congresses, the bill received unanimous Senate approval but ultimately failed to receive a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The RESPECT Act is common-sense legislation that is long overdue,” Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer said. “Wopila to Senator Rounds for his leadership in reintroducing this legislation that seeks to bring reconciliation, understanding, and healing to Native communities nationwide. These revisions are much needed and appreciated.”

The RESPECT Act will repeal these laws:

  • The U.S. president can abolish all treaties involving tribes who are hostile to the United States.
  • Payments to tribes can be withheld if the tribe engages in hostilities against the United States or the tribe has “any captives other than Indians.”
  • Money or goods can be withheld from Native Americans who are under the influence of alcohol or if there’s alcohol within “convenient reach” of the Native American unless the tribe’s leader has taken steps to prevent the sale of alcohol.
  • Agents can require all able-bodied male Native Americans 18 to 45 years old to perform services on the reservation.
  • Goods and merchandise can be withheld from a tribe if the tribe violates a treaty.
  • Food, clothing and money can be withheld from Native American families whose children don’t attend school.

The RESPECT Act is supported by the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association (GPTCA) and the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).

Now that the bill has passed through the committee, it will be brought to the full Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Person of interest named in Rapid City homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young...
Wyoming election changes pushed by Donald Trump Jr. fail
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
Rapid City Regional Airport recieves $1.9M to restore flights, establish new routes
A rare birth at a local ranch
KEVN
SD confirms 263 new COVID-19 including 3 new deaths on Thursday