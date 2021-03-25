Advertisement

‘Arrested Development’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested...
FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested Development" Season Five in Los Angeles. Walter, who played a scheming matriarch in television series, has died. She was 80. Walter's death was confirmed Thursday, March 25, 2021, by her daughter, Brooke Bowman. The actor's best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood's 1971 thriller, “Play Misty for Me."(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:36 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Walter, who played a scheming matriarch in TV’s “Arrested Development,” has died. She was 80.

Walter’s death was confirmed Thursday by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.

The actor’s best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 thriller, “Play Misty for Me.”

Walter’s daughter said the actor will be remembered for her work and for her wit, class and love of life.

Walter’s feature debut was in the 1964 film “Lilith,” with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.

She also snagged a role in John Frankenheimer’s racing epic “Grand Prix,” from 1966, as the glamorous but discontented wife of a Formula One racer who falls for another driver. That same year she appeared in Sidney Lumet’s “The Group,” a female-led ensemble about the graduates of a prestigious university (Walter played the catty Libby), and acted for Lumet again in 1968′s “Bye Bye Braverman.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest...
Person of interest named in Rapid City homicide at North 7th Street residence
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
South Dakota plows are now named. While most of the winners are puns there’s one name that...
Faith man dedicated to snow removal receives community honor
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. speaks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a group of young...
Wyoming election changes pushed by Donald Trump Jr. fail
Tilsen: Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land
Rapid City Regional Airport recieves $1.9M to restore flights, establish new routes
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House,...
Biden: ‘My plan is to run for reelection’ in 2024