A rare birth at a local ranch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every year around mid-February, calving season begins at one family ranch near Alladin, Wyoming, but the family was unprepared for this season’s surprise.

“I never thought it’d make us famous,” joked Scott Ryan, the owner of Ryan Ranch.

What started off as just another regular calving season, soon took a slight turn for the Ryan family as they discovered something a bit unusual

“I popped over the hill and here’s this cow laying there with at first I thought it was twins, but then I saw the third calf,” explained Tami, Scott’s wife.

The Ryan’s had discovered their cow gave birth to triplets.

“I guess I googled it after, and we found out it was pretty rare that it was 1 in 100,000,” said 5th generation rancher, Kyle Ryan.

The family went out to the pasture and started to pair all the moms with their calves. Daughter Jenesa noted that the size of the newborns made it even more obvious they were *different. “They were all pretty little. It made it easier to put the puzzle together.”

A puzzle they soon shared with Facebook friends and the ranching community.

The Ryan ranch delivered six sets of twins this season – but triplets? That’s rare. A once in a hundred thousand occurrences and only a 60 percent chance of survival. And so far at three weeks old – they’re all healthy enough to enjoy the pasture life.

