Sunny for Wednesday Then Clouds and Dry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This is the time of the year when you get a little bit of everything. Sometimes it snows, sometimes it rains, and sometimes you get both at the same time like we had today.

Scattered rain and light snow showers will stay around through the evening and the overnight hours tonight. We need the moisture so we would love to have them stick around a bit longer, but that will not be the case. Having said that, there is a chance for more moisture to move in over the next few days.

There could be some light snow accumulation possible over parts of the Black Hills through the early evening. We are not expecting much more than an inch or two after all is said and done. Skies will gradually clear and the precipitation will dissipate for most of us by the pre-dawn hours leaving behind it clear skies. That clearing will last through most of the day on Wednesday, making for a pleasant spring-like day. Wednesday and Thursday stand to be pretty dry with temperatures on either side of in the normal range. We will have to keep an eye on another storm system as it tracks south of the Black Hills region by the end of the week

Mostly cloudy with a rain and snow mix overnight. A low of 23°. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high of 50° Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.