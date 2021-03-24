Sunny for Thursday in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the dryer and breezy conditions that are slated for our area, we will see a drop in relative humidity making way for elevated fire conditions for Thursday. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around… That is until Friday.

Overall, since it will be warmer, we will likely see more in the way of rain for most of us and maybe a rain/snow mix as temperatures drop in the afternoon and evening hours. There will be about an inch or two of wet snow over portions of northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills.

Then we will take a look at the next upper-level trof that will come in from the Pacific Northwest early Monday. This system was originally slated to come our direction and maybe shake things up a bit, but this front will take most of its energy north of the area and leave more wind in its wake. Monday and Tuesday will be quite windy and the lack of moisture could prove problematic for our already very dry conditions. At this point we are looking at very little to no precipitation out of this system, but as I said the wind will be a factor.

