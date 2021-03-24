Advertisement

South Dakota sees 276 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(kevn)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota on Wednesday but the state saw a slight spike in newly confirmed active cases.

The Department of Health reported 276 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 116,376.

Pennington County reported 23 new cases, Lawrence County reported three and Jones, Bennett and Perkins counties reported one new case each.

Active cases increased by 110 to 2,350. The number of active cases declined sharply from November through January but has risen slightly in recent weeks after falling to below 2,000 in February.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained at 1,923.

Current hospitalizations rose by two to 72. This number surpassed 500 during the state’s peak in November but also declined alongside the drop of cases. It hovered around 60 in recent weeks.

Over 37% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 23% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

On Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

