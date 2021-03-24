Advertisement

Person of interest named in Rapid City homicide at North 7th Street residence

Rapid City Police believe 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest in the homicide investigation.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are currently investigating a homicide that took place at a residence in the 900 block of North 7th Street.

At around 10:25 p.m. on March 23, police were dispatched to the residence for a requested welfare check on an unconscious male. On arrival, police located the male, obviously deceased, in the garage of the residence. As the investigation continued through the evening, it was determined the male had injuries consistent with homicide. An autopsy has since been scheduled in the investigation.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until proper notification of next-of-kin can be made, though Brendyn Medina, with the Rapid City Police Department, said the victim was a man in his forties.

Medina said this was not a home invasion, and the the people involved likely knew each other.

“The vast majority of our homicides that we investigate here in Rapid City are ones in which the victim knew the suspect,” said Medina. “And so, that’s not to say that we don’t have the occasional one, but comparatively speaking, those are fewer and far between in terms of homicides.”

Police spoke to a number of individuals associated with the residence and have reason to believe that 40-year-old Antoine Bissonette of Rapid City is a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with any information about Bissonette’s whereabouts should contact the police immediately at 605-394-4131. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by the public. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The ongoing and active investigation into this homicide is being conducted jointly with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are merely accusations and the arrested individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Any additional details regarding this case can be obtained from the Pennington County State’s Attorney and/or court records as appropriate.

