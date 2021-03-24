Advertisement

OST President Kevin Killer on his first 100 days in office

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -President Kevin Killer expounds at length in this interview about the challenges faced in his first 100 days of office.

Highlights of Interview:

  • Marijuana laws on the Pine Ridge Reservation
  • Devil’s Tower name change
  • Vaccination roll-outs
  • Federal appointments of Native Americans in the Biden Administration

