Ohio officials say Noem website used photos without consent

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports...
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference discussing transgender athletes in women's sports on March 22 in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) - A website unveiled by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to promote her campaign to ban transgender women from women’s sports is using photos without consent, officials from an Ohio school district said.

The website “Defend Title IX Now,” which Noem says is aimed at “protecting women’s sports,” features images from Hudson, Ohio and other neighboring communities, according to Ohio Democratic state lawmaker Casey Weinstein. Some of the photos have been removed but others remain on the site.

Hudson City School District officials said in an email to the station they did not give permission for anyone to display the photos and object to them being used “in a political endeavor.”

Weinstein called on Noem in a tweet to “TAKE THEM DOWN” and said he is sending a formal letter to her office and “expects a prompt reply.” Weinstein said the website is part of a “hateful campaign.”

Noem spokesman Ian Fury said the site is not run by the state and the web developer obtained the rights to all the photographs. He said the images “reflect the very girls that Governor Noem’s coalition is fighting to protect.”

Noem created the campaign after receiving backlash from social conservative groups dismayed that she partially vetoed a bill to ban transgender women from women’s sports.

