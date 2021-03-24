Advertisement

Nick Tilsen’s charges haven’t officially been ‘dropped’ according to Pennington County State’s Attorney

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In recent days, Nick Tilsen, president of NDN Collective, announced criminal charges from a summer protest were being dropped.

The Pennington County States Attorney says that’s a premature statement.

During former president Donald Trump’s 4th of July weekend Mount Rushmore visit, an organized demonstration in Keystone led to the arrest of Nick Tilsen for simple assault of a law enforcement officer.

Tilsen announced Monday via an NDN Collective press release that the charges will be dropped but The Pennington County State’s Attorney said nothing is finalized.

”Information that has been out there suggesting that the case has been dismissed is absolutely not true,” said Mark Vargo, the Pennington County State’s Attorney. “What has happened, is Mr. Tilsen was given an opportunity to go through a diversion intake.”

Diversion is a program for people who accept criminal responsibility. It lets them get out of the system without a criminal conviction. But, Vargo says a contract for diversion hasn’t been signed, meaning Tilsen’s charges are still pending and he could face about 17 years in prison.

”Obviously, his comments afterward largely suggest that he is not accepting criminal responsibility,” said Vargo. “We’ll be talking to his attorneys about that and the bottom line is that at this moment, nothing has been dismissed, no contract has been signed for diversion.”

