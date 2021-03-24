Advertisement

Juniors left off prom guest list has RCAS students feeling a little bummed

“Prom is a milestone,” said TJ Morrison, a Central High School senior. “That’s something that everybody looks for in their high school career.”
Central High School students share their perspective on the prom decision
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:41 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the last few months, the Rapid City Area School board has gone back and forth on whether or not to have a traditional prom.

After pushing the date to the summer, the board changed their minds again, putting prom back in April, but with some big changes. Specifically, to the guest list.

A milestone that was canceled in 2020 and has seen many changes in 2021, including removing juniors from the guest list.

“We just want the juniors to be included too because it’s the junior-senior prom,” said Morrison. “Not just the senior prom.”

“The theme is actually one of the ones I suggested so to find out that my theme is going to be the prom theme and I can’t actually go to the prom was definitely a bummer,” said Kiran Kelly, a Central High School junior. ”I think it’s kind of weird to take it away from the Juniors as well considering we’re all in school together already.”

Morrison said he still hopes to get juniors added to the guest list but says he’s thankful for the decision to have prom at a traditional time.

“None of us really wanted it in June,” said Morrison. “We all wanted it in April when it was scheduled, that’s what everybody was planning for. Everybody made reservations and flowers and all that good stuff. To have it moved back into June really put a damper on our plans.”

But Kelly doesn’t agree.

“With the day in June, I know a lot of people were still excited to be given a prom,” said Kelly ”Definitely a bummer for there to be this sense that we were going to have it later after school is over and then have it taken away from us. I think it’s not exactly fair because a lot of people were really excited, and they already went and got their dresses. They were getting ready; they had made hair appointments.”

Despite not getting to attend her Junior prom, Kelly says she’s excited for the senior class.

And Morison said he’s ready for April 17, “I’ve already got my suit picked out so I’m ready to go.”

