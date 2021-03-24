Advertisement

Calmer Weather Today; More Rain and Snow Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:57 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be a quieter day, weatherwise as yesterday’s system has moved away. Winds will die down and shift into the southeast, and clouds will clear this morning.

Thursday, we’ll be in between systems. Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be mild.

Then next trough moves in Thursday night and Friday. This system will have some rain and snow shower activity with it, and this time it may be more focused in southwest South Dakota.

The weekend looks to be dry and milder.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem revises medical marijuana age limit, decriminalizing small amount
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Rain and snow mix
Sunny for Wednesday Then Clouds and Dry
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Somewhat Active Weather this Week
Rain, snow and wind on tap for Tuesday
Snow
Rain, snow and wind Tuesday