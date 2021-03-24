Advertisement

A year fighting COVID-19 leaves US hospitals in shambles, report finds

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From burned-out medical staff to frustration over vaccine supplies, a new government report paints a dire picture of America’s health care system after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the report released Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general, more than 300 hospitals across the country were surveyed in late February on how the pandemic has impacted them.

Hospitals reported that long hours, more shifts, time away from family and increased responsibilities caused by the pandemic left staff “exhausted, mentally fatigued and sometimes experiencing possible PTSD.”

Some administrators also pointed to the increased deaths, including among co-workers.

Others said since hospital employees were the only people permitted to be present at the time of a patient’s death due to pandemic restrictions, it took a significant toll on medical teams.

Administrators also sounded alarms over patients putting off routine care and checkups, including cancer screenings and cardiology tests.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem revises medical marijuana age limit, decriminalizing small amount
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
FOX's Finest for March 23, 2001
FOX's Finest for March 23, 2001
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
CDC: 70% of people over 65 got 1 dose of vaccine