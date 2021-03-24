500.000 wishes and more as Make-A-Wish encourages Walk-for-Wishes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 500,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It’s a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

By participating in one of the many walks held throughout the country, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in your community who are battling critical illnesses.

Every hour of every day, three children are diagnosed with a critical illness. Every one of these kids needs a wish to give them strength and help them heal. When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, anxiety with excitement and sadness with optimism.

With the help of people like you, Make-A-Wish creates more than 15,800 life-changing wishes nationwide every year – wishes that give children renewed energy and strength, bring families closer together and unite communities.

More kids are waiting for their wishes. Your participation and fundraising through Walk For Wishes will help.

Together, we have the power to transform lives, one wish at a time. Register your team today!

