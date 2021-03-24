Advertisement

500.000 wishes and more as Make-A-Wish encourages Walk-for-Wishes

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Walk For Wishes® is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 500,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It’s a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors and friends.

By participating in one of the many walks held throughout the country, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in your community who are battling critical illnesses.

Every hour of every day, three children are diagnosed with a critical illness. Every one of these kids needs a wish to give them strength and help them heal. When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, anxiety with excitement and sadness with optimism.

With the help of people like you, Make-A-Wish creates more than 15,800 life-changing wishes nationwide every year – wishes that give children renewed energy and strength, bring families closer together and unite communities.

More kids are waiting for their wishes. Your participation and fundraising through Walk For Wishes will help.

Together, we have the power to transform lives, one wish at a time. Register your team today!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem revises medical marijuana age limit, decriminalizing small amount
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

FOX's Finest for March 23, 2001
FOX's Finest for March 23, 2001
Shooting
Custer County officer shooting of 32-year-old man ruled justified by DCI
Tilsen hopes to shed light on racial inequality in justice system
Tilsen hopes to shed light on racial inequality in justice system
Corporate free-throw challenge continues to be swishing success
Corporate free-throw challenge continues to be swishing success
Senator Mike Rounds proposes The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act
Sen. Rounds says to enforce current gun laws, opposing Biden’s push to ban assualt weapons