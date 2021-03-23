Advertisement

Vaccination, precautions projected to keep South Dakota on track to normalcy, doctor says

In January, three COVID variants were detected in countries across the world.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. is said to be on track for a ‘normal’ summer, with millions being vaccinated and the CDC putting out new guidelines for demasking and returning to school, but in the wake of a hopeful end to the pandemic, three COVID variants from across the world have found their way to the U-S and South Dakota.

“If you want to imagine it, the genetic material of this virus is made up of roughly 30,000 base pairs so you’re talking about a change of ten to 15 out of 30,000 and when that occurs, the virus is not new, it’s just a variant of the virus that started the disease,” said Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs for Monument Health.

“The three main variants are the UK, the South African, and the Brazilian, and they seem to be increasing but the good news across the country is because of vaccination, because of all the social distancing and all those other precautions, we’re not seeing as big a rise,” said Kurra.

Although Kurra says our current COVID precautions and treatments are working, there is still a concern.

“The public should be concerned but they shouldn’t be alarmed. The important thing to remember is if we do the right thing which is basically stay safe till you get vaccinated, we can stop these variants,” said Kurra. “We have a race against time against these variants and if we hesitate or delay, we can see more variants. So, there’s a good reason to be concerned but no reason to be alarmed since we have the answer. The solution is get vaccinated.”

Kurra says the three COVID vaccines available; Moderna, Pfizer, and Jansen, are effective against these variants and these strains shouldn’t affect updated CDC guidelines or the timeline for a return to normal.

“I think so,” said Kurra. “I have every belief we’ll be good by summer to be free again and be normal.”

