Advertisement

Somewhat Active Weather this Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:41 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A weather system today will bring more clouds, gusty winds and a few rain or snow showers this afternoon. The precipitation will be light and spotty. Clouds and winds decrease after sunset tonight.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with highs near normal. Winds will be light.

Another system will graze the area late this week. There could be a few showers with this system late Thursday or Friday, but the bulk of the energy from this system will miss us.

The weekend looks nice with sunshine and warmer temperatures. 60 degree highs will be possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
Nick Tilsen says charges for Mount Rushmore protests are being dropped
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
A shot of downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City could have its metropolitan status taken away

Latest News

Rain, snow and wind on tap for Tuesday
Snow
Rain, snow and wind Tuesday
Rapid City & Day Forecast
A Typical Late March Weather Forecast
Plenty of sunshine Monday