RCAS prom celebration will happen in April after much debate

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The great prom debate of 2021 has come to a head, with Rapid City Area Schools making the decision to host a limited prom on April 17.

April 17th was set as the original prom date, but due to COVID-19 numbers & ongoing community spread, RCAS decided to cancel the high school tradition for the second year in a row.

After much discussion, taking into account concerns from parents and Oyate Health’s offer to vaccinate 16 to 18-year-olds, school officials decided to reinstate prom, with a few changes. One of which, RCAS 2021 prom is for seniors only.

”We’re excited and we hope that they can create some fun memories,” said Katy Urban, community relations manager for RCAS. “Unlike Juniors and Freshman and Sophomores, this is their only opportunity for prom since last years was canceled as well so it’s nice that we’re able to give them something.”

Under-classmen can still attend if invited by a senior.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, attending students will be required to wear masks and purchase their tickets ahead of time.

