Rain, snow and wind on tap for Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s. Winds will be light out of the west.

Skies become mostly cloudy for us during the morning hours as rain and snow showers develop. Snow will mostly fall in the higher elevations, where temperatures will be cold enough for snow to fall. An inch or two is possible in the northern hills, but will likely melt upon impact on roadways. It will be a little windy with gusts reaching 40 mph at times Tuesday afternoon.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, where highs make it into the 40s for many. Thursday will have scattered cloud cover and there could be a rain or snow shower in the Black Hills. Highs will be in the 50s for the plains and 40s in the hills. Rain and snow showers are possible again on Friday with highs in the 40s for many.

Saturday will be breezy with scattered clouds. Highs will be near 50 in town. Warmer air settles in for Sunday and Monday, where highs will be near or in the 60s! The sunny and warmer weather does look to continue into early April. No big storms are on the horizon at the moment.

